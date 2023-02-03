Katherine Times
Rural medical challenges need to be addressed

Updated February 4 2023 - 7:48am, first published 7:30am
Rural Doctors Association of Australia President Megan Belot.

As small country towns like Katherine in the Northern Territory continue to struggle to find doctors, the Rural Doctors Association of Australia (RDAA) has welcomed the Strengthening Medicare Taskforce Report, and will be looking to ensure that it addresses health needs of rural and remote Australians and the challenges of delivering care to these regions.

