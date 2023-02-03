Rural medical challenges need to be addressed

As small country towns like Katherine in the Northern Territory continue to struggle to find doctors, the Rural Doctors Association of Australia (RDAA) has welcomed the Strengthening Medicare Taskforce Report, and will be looking to ensure that it addresses health needs of rural and remote Australians and the challenges of delivering care to these regions.
RDAA President Dr Megan Belot, said that it was encouraging to see the Federal Government followed through on the promised $750 million in the upcoming budget to begin to action the highest priorities.
"Primary care funding has been eroded away over decades to the point where many medical practices in rural and remote areas are just simply no longer financially viable," Dr Belot said.
"The Strengthening Medicare Taskforce has been working over the past six months to develop the recommendations for this report.
"RDAA ... have engaged with the rural representatives to ensure that the needs of rural and remote Australians were heard during the deliberations."
Dr Belot said the RDAA hoped the Federal investment would "go some way to addressing the inequity of access suffered by many in rural communities".
"Medicare reform needs to happen in alignment with workforce initiatives already underway, such as full implementation of the National Rural Generalist Pathway, and we will be closely monitoring the continued rollout of the Pathway, which has been happening at a pace much slower than is needed by the sector," she said.
"We are happy to see the inclusion of Rural Generalists and rural GPs and the recognition of the importance of their role in delivering rural and remote health care, but we need to see detail on what support for these doctors will be implemented and how it will be funded,"
The role of the Taskforce was to develop recommendations to improve patient access to general practice and to GP-led multidisciplinary team care, make primary care more affordable for patients, improve prevention and management of ongoing and chronic conditions, and reduce pressure on hospitals.
"All the issues the Taskforce was focussed on are felt more keenly in rural and remote Australia than anywhere else," Dr Belot said.
"We will be taking time to thoroughly review the recommendations to ensure they encompass the challenges of providing and accessing care in the bush, and will be looking to raise any concerns we have with Minister Butler and Minister McBride in meetings that we have already requested over the coming weeks.
"The report recognises that specific rural solutions are needed, and we will be asking for prioritisation of rural areas during the implementation of the recommendations."
Dr Belot said rural patients should not "continue to suffer poorer health outcomes" due to lack of access to care, and rural GPs and rural generalist doctors should not be "struggling to afford to keep the doors of their practice open" so they can continue to care for their community.
"The increased scope of practice, and associated cost of delivery, required to care for patients in the absence of local non-GP specialist workforce needs to be recognised and addressed," she said.
"The rural medical workforce can only survive in crisis mode for so long.
"The current system and funding constructs are not fit for purpose."
"We are encouraged by new funding initiatives already under development, such as Voluntary Patient Enrolment (VPE), aimed and supporting practices to provide pro-active medical care via a multi-disciplinary team to improve the outcomes of patients with chronic disease," Dr Belot said.
"We hope to see more changes that support rural general practices to provide quality, comprehensive care that enables them to keep patients out of hospital where possible, funding models that support innovative models of care to ensure rural and remote patients have equitable access, and further investment to achieve a long-term sustainable rural medical workforce."
