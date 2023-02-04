Travelling Film Fest to star acclaimed Katherine actor

The annual Travelling Film Festival (TFF) is set to return to Katherine this month, with feature films, a documentary and short films, and a local star.
Running from February 10 to 12 at Cinema 3, the TFF will be premiering Sweet As with much-celebrated young Katherine actor Pedrea Jackson, who rose to fame after starring in the SBS's show Robbie Hood, and alongside Eric Bana in Robert Connolly's Blueback.
"We are stoked to see such a great Film Festival come to the Territory, and to have young NT rising star Pedrea Jackson to attend the opening and present his latest, award-winning film," Minister for Major Events, Paul Kirby, said.
"Audiences in Darwin, Katherine and Alice Springs are set for some great cinema entertainment, fresh from the Sydney Film Festival's renowned program."
Other films include Oscar-nominated Sydney Film Festival Prize Winner Close and Oscar Best Picture nominee Triangle of Sadness.
TFF Manager Lisa Kitching said organisers were "thrilled" to be returning to the Territory with a "remarkable" set of films for audiences to experience.
"It's tough to recommend one film over another amidst a program of such calibre, so have a browse and book whatever spikes your interest," she said.
"Whatever you choose, it won't disappoint."
