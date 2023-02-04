Calls for help from 'wrong' Indigenous voices ignored

As the Northern Territory continues to descend into a wave of crime, alcohol misuse and violence, and the Voice to Parliament is talked up as the 'fix' for the issues, two Indigenous leaders are being ignored.
NT Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price said "elites in Canberra" had been ignoring the NT's calls for help "for years" in a bid to "push their own ideological agendas".
And recently, Anthony Albanese's fly-in, fly-out visit with a few hours in Alice Springs had been nothing but "lip service to the locals", she said.
"He's ... claiming to be hard at work for Indigenous Australians.
"When push comes to shove, he's not rolling up his sleeves, he's waving to the cameras."
Ms Price said the proposed Voice to Parliament was going to "rip apart our constitution".
"They claim the referendum will give us a voice we've never had - a lie - but they're ignoring the desperate voices screaming for real help right now," she said.
"Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney claims that if the Voice was in operation, Alice wouldn't be in crisis, but when Indigenous leaders from the NT used their voices in a cry for help, what happens? They're ignored.
"It didn't come from the correct Indigenous 'voice'."
Despite belonging to opposing parties, Ms Price praised Labor MP for Lingiari, Marion Scrymgour, for fighting for the NT to be heard.
"Even Marion told Minister Burney there were 16 beds in the Alice Springs ICU and 14 were occupied by Aboriginal women who had been beaten," Ms Price said.
"Her concern for the vulnerable in our communities has gone the same way as mine, falling on deaf ears ...
"If they really wanted to help, maybe they'd start listening to a few more of the Indigenous voices already in parliament."
