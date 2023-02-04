Hero kids foil kidnapping of 5-year-old

A Northern Territory mother had to be taken to hospital after falling from a moving vehicle in which her five-year-old son had allegedly been abducted.
Two children who witnessed the incident have been hailed heroes after calling police and passing on vital information that led to the arrest of two alleged offenders.
Police said the five-year-old boy was allegedly abducted by his step father and a woman known to the child.
As the boy was being placed in a vehicle, his mother allegedly intervened and fell to the road from the fleeing vehicle.
She was conveyed to Royal Darwin Hospital in a stable condition.
Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Russell said the mother was expected to make a full recovery and the child was found safe.
"Police would like to commend the incredible actions of a young boy and girl who witnessed the incident on Witherden Street (in the suburb of Nakara in Darwin) and contacted police.
"Not only did they contact police as the abduction was unfolding, they also passed on the vehicle's details and registration.
"This information was vital in allowing our officers to begin tracking the vehicle quickly, resulting in a positive outcome."
Police said thanks to the children's information Detectives from the Sex Crimes Division, Strike Force Trident, Adelaide River, Batchelor and general duties were able to track the vehicle which was apprehended on Cox Peninsula Road.
A 37-year-old man and 56-year-old woman were arrested at the scene without incident and both are expected to be charged with serious harm offences and abduction.
Both are currently in custody, assisting police with inquiries.
The child was found safe and well inside the vehicle, and is currently with family.
If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic or family violence, please contact 131 444 or in an emergency call 000.
You can also anonymously report through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Support services are available including 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) and Lifeline on 131 114.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
