Seventy Australian soldiers, in the United Kingdom to train Ukrainian fighters in crucial war-fighting skills, were visited by Australia's Deputy Prime Minister.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, together with Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Penny Wong, and their English counterparts, visited the Australian soldiers who have been providing critical training to Ukrainian recruits.
Australia joined the UK-led and based multinational training mission in January as part of ADF Operation KUD, highlighting Australia's ongoing commitment to supporting Ukraine in its response to Russia's illegal invasion.
Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles, said he felt "privileged" to visit the Australian soldiers who have deployed to the United Kingdom to take part in the multinational effort to help train Ukrainian recruits.
"Australia, the UK and our international partners will continue to stand with Ukraine in the face of Russia's illegal and immoral invasion - and we saw that first-hand here today, as our soldiers worked shoulder-to-shoulder to help bolster the capacity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," he said.
"In this uncertain and complex world it is essential that Australia continues to work with the UK and other partners in support of the rules-based order."
"The Australian Government is committed to standing with Ukraine in response to Russia's clear violation of the rules-based order."
The multinational training program will help generate additional capacity within the Ukrainian Armed Forces to support Ukraine's self-defence.
Australian soldiers will not enter Ukraine as part of the program.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
