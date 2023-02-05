Territory Blue opens

The much-anticipated new exhibition by Katherine artist Mandy Tootell has opened at the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre.
Territory Blue, the contemporary exploration of Top End bird life, is a celebration of the forms, colours, and extraordinary presence of birds in the Big Rivers region.
Until March 17 visitors can gain new insight into the diversity and features of avian residents, and discover the colourful and dynamic mixed-media imagery created by Mrs Tootell.
Over 50 original works fill the Lambert Gallery, with all of the avian art for sale to the public.
The much-anticipated new exhibition by Katherine artist Mandy Tootell has opened at the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre.

Territory Blue, the contemporary exploration of Top End bird life, is a celebration of the forms, colours, and extraordinary presence of birds in the Big Rivers region.

Until March 17 visitors can gain new insight into the diversity and features of avian residents, and discover the colourful and dynamic mixed-media imagery created by Mrs Tootell.

Over 50 original works fill the Lambert Gallery, with all of the avian art for sale to the public.
