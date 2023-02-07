Sun-print workshop to be held

On Saturday, February 18, Katherine's Godinymayin Arts Centre is hosting a Cyanotype Workshop with local artist Mandy Tootell.
Participants will use Northern Territory birdlife and plant life as inspiration to create 'sun prints'.
Over two hours, the artist will show participants how to make solar prints, using photosensitive coated paper and natural materials and objects to produce their own original prints.
Tickets are $45 and booking is essential.
Contact Godinymayin for more information.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
