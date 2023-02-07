Katherine Taxis joins forces with national app service

Taxi bookings are set to become easier - and at fixed price rates - after a local taxi company joined forces with national cab booking service 13cabs.
Katherine Taxis is offering guaranteed fixed price fares for passengers booking through the taxi booking app.
Utilising 13cabs' dispatch service is set to help Katherine Taxis to ensure passengers not only get the best price for their trip, but can quickly and easily book a taxi.
"We love connecting with so many local people," Katherine taxi driver, Abdelrahim Khalifa, said.
"We wanted to improve our service by joining the 13cabs modern booking system, where passengers get a fixed price guarantee for their fare if they book through the app.
"This is great for locals as it means that unlike rideshare, the price stays the same even in peak hours or on a public holiday."
The new system started in early February and Katherine Taxis said their passengers are already making the most of the convenient booking app.
"(Booking through the) 13cabs app is just a few clicks away, as it's on their mobile," Mr Khalifa said.
When booking through the 13cabs app - or by ringing 13cabs main call centre on 132227 - anyone in Katherine or surrounds will automatically be connected with a Katherine taxi.
13cabs spokespan Greg Hardeman, said the app was designed to help local taxi services give their residents a great deal.
"We are delighted to work with Katherine Taxis, and in turn, help the people of Katherine," he said.
The 13cabs app can be downloaded via Apple or Google Play stores.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
