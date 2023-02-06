Time-worn 'monuments to NT's colourful past' to be restored

A time-worn building at a historic NT township will be repaired with the help of a grant that supports the conservation of heritage places.
Jones Store - a construction made of mud bricks, bush timbers and corrugated iron - was the general store at Newcastle Waters, 400km south of Katherine, for around 50 years from 1935.
Once the major supply depot for drovers, local pastoralists and travelling government officials, located at the junction of three major stock routes, the now heritage-listed store will see its roof repaired with the help of an $8,580 grant to the National Trust of Australia.
Jones Store is among nine projects supported in the latest round of heritage grants, which will also see conservation works carried out at the Royal Flying Doctor Service residence in Alice Springs, the roof repaired at the Borroloola Meat House, and repairs done to the Pine Creek Railway Station.
Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Chansey Paech said his Government valued the Northern Territory's heritage.
"That's why each year we invest in the protection and preservation of historically important places and sites," he said.
"Each of the places that will be restored through this year's grant round are monuments to the Territory's rich and colourful past and have an interesting story to share with current and future generations.
"Maintaining our connections to our past is a tip of the hat to those whose ideas, innovations and toil helped to shape the Northern Territory into the dynamic, diverse place it is today."
Other funded projects include maintenance to the Mine Manager's House at Batchelor, conservation works at the Knotts Crossing Precinct in Katherine, sewerage upgrades at Myilly Point, and upgrade works at the Catholic Church in Tennant Creek.
Up to $20,000 per application is available to support the conservation of heritage places or objects through the NT Heritage Grants Program.
Funding is available for physical conservation work, research and documentation, and interpretive projects.
The latest rounds of projects will receive a total of $111,000 in NT Government support.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.