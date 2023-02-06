Footage of unidentified luminous blue orbs hovering over a Northern Territory suburb has garnered interest across the world, with a French man exclusively sharing his eerily similar video - filmed in the sky above Nantes in France.
The man, who wants to remain anonymous, "for fear of being taken for a fool", said he came across the footage filmed of numerous blue orbs in the Northern Territory after it was shared widely across French media - and it immediately resonated with him.
The original video was filmed by Darwin crocodile catcher Roger Matthews at his home on the outskirts of Darwin in the NT, and shows strange blue lights in the black night sky.
The unidentified flying spheres made no noise as they hovered above Mr Matthew's Girraween home.
With no explanation for the UFO-like spheres, Mr Matthews filmed his encounter, watching orbs as they were "imploding and exploding and then coming back into themselves".
"I have no idea what they were doing or why," he said at the time.
The footage of the NT orbs is eerily similar to what the man in France witnessed on a summer night in Nantes, France, with "a sky completely clear of the slightest cloud, very late at night".
"The luminous ball was positioned very close to my balcony, in my district of Beaujoire," he said. "Close enough to get fine detail of that ball in the night sky."
The man said the light stayed in the sky for more than two hours, "like a beacon in the sky", before it "suddenly shut down".
"It was impressive," he said.
"Its position was immediately overtaken by another luminous, white, smaller object."
The man said "camouflaged by the night" a grey object, about 100m long, "in the shape of a cigar" then joined the light.
"It crossed the sky without the slightest noise, always accompanied by this small luminous ball as if to guide it.
"This ... object crossed the sky of this great French metropolis ... at low altitude, without a single sound, in just under about ten seconds.
"I was just impressed."
The man said his encounter happened so quickly that he didn't have the time to grab his phone to capture the event on camera.
"I was captivated by what I saw, so impressive and worthy of a science fiction film, and yet real, before my eyes."
He said he didn't want to go into speculations or "scientific interpretations" of what he saw.
"I have no explanation for what it was.
"I (can't) make any (sense) of it, because I don't know how to explain it."
