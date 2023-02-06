Katherine Times
League drops code of conduct charge against Katherine Camels player

Joe Colbrook
Joe Colbrook
Updated February 7 2023 - 9:57am, first published 8:00am
AFLNT has dropped code of conduct charge against a Katherine Camels player, which arose from an on-field brawl following the club's 2022 grand final win. File photo

A Katherine Camels player is in the clear after a tribunal dismissed a code of conduct breach notice arising from a post-game brawl at the 2022 Big Rivers Football League (BRFL) grand final.

