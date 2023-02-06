A Katherine Camels player is in the clear after a tribunal dismissed a code of conduct breach notice arising from a post-game brawl at the 2022 Big Rivers Football League (BRFL) grand final.
Matthew McDonald, who was a runner for the team during the match, was issued a notice of breach by AFL Northern Territory (AFLNT) for allegedly striking a Ngukurr player in the foray and faced a maximum 15 match ban.
The penalty would have been reduced to 12 matches if Mr McDonald entered an early guilty plea, however the league has reportedly dropped the charge after a challenge by the Camels.
Mr McDonald, who plans to resume playing in 2023, was the only Camels player to face sanctions after the incident and told media he had been vindicated.
"Look at my record, I've never been suspended in my life," he said.
"It was like I was the scapegoat...the tribunal, they were really good, they said they didn't know how it got to here."
Katherine Camels president Tim Delaney told media the decision was good news for Mr McDonald, as it gave both him and the club the opportunity to move on.
"A process like this sucks a lot of time and energy out of your volunteers," he said.
"I'm sure Matthew and his family will be happy to not have this hanging over their head and move on."
AFLNT sanctioned several players and fined both the Katherine Camels and Ngukurr Bulldogs clubs after spectators stormed the pitch after the final siren at the 2022 grand final.
Three Bulldogs players were charged with on-field offences, however AFLNT did not provide comment on the status of these matters.
A report by AFLNT states players from both teams were not involved in the crowd violence and there was "strong evidence" to show that Ngukurr players sought to control the crowd.
Any spectators who participated in the brawl identified by AFLNT officials will be banned from all AFLNT events and venues for a minimum of five years.
The Camels were slapped with a $2000 fine and the Bulldogs were fined $8000 by the league, and amounts from both fines were suspended for the next three seasons.
The Ngukurr Bulldogs also faces the revocation of its competition licence if the club is involved in any other serious incidents.
Officials from both clubs were also required to undergo training and planning sessions focused on improving the game environment before the start of the 2023 season.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.