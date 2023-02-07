'Customer preference' shuts down K-Town Westpac

Katherine's Westpac branch is closing on February 24.
The ASX-listed bank will shut up shop and transition its over-the-counter banking services across to Australia Post after signing a ten year agreement with Bank@Post.
A Westpac spokesman said the decision was made in response to "customer preference".
"Our customers are using branches less, for fewer reasons, and choosing to use digital banking more often," the spokesman said.
"Our Remote Services Team will also be implementing a program of on-the-ground support for these communities."
Westpac Katherine will close before the end of February alongside 23 other branches which were announced by the Westpac Group in October 2022.
Northern Queensland branches are also affected, prompting QLD MP Robbie Katter to share his disappointed about the closure.
"It's very hard to get credit from a bank when you're on the internet from 2000 kilometres away rather than when you had your local lending manager," he said.
"Towns cannot move forward if people wanting to buy houses can't get loans on reasonable terms nor can they attract people to buy businesses for the same reason."
In October last year, Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey, said the closure of Westpac's Katherine branch was "grim news".
