The Deputy Mayor of Katherine and a councillor have announced their shock resignations, citing family reasons for their decisions to not just quit their elected roles with Katherine Town Council, but for leaving Katherine altogether.
Both Deputy Mayor Kym Henderson and councillor Ben Herden said they were leaving town.
"My family and I have made a very tough decision to leave the town we love to be closer to our family," Mrs Henderson said, adding she and husband Lee had bought their "little slice of Queensland heaven" on two acres just outside of Brisbane.
"Katherine is the right place for people at the right time, and during my life it has given me so much and so many amazing opportunities," she said.
"But for now our life is leading us in a different direction and it is time to be closer to our family and the services we need at this time."
Mrs Henderson arrived in Katherine with her family in 1997 just before the 1998 floods.
She completed all of her junior and middle school at St Joseph's Catholic College, graduating Year 10 in 2008, before completing Year 11 and 12 in Hamilton, Victoria, as St Joseph's didn't offer Year 11 and 12 classes at the time.
Voted into Katherine Town Council as the youngest councillor and Deputy Mayor in January 2021, Mrs Henderson said she would miss the people of Katherine, and everyone she has had the opportunity to connect with during her many years in town.
"I want to say to the people of Katherine - thank you for your support for me and my family, we will cherish all of the relationships we have made during our time in Katherine.
"Thank you for entrusting me with your vote as Councillor and Deputy Mayor on the Katherine Town Council.
"My time here has given me great insight into who I am and great knowledge and skills in Governance and community engagement.
"I will miss the community engagement aspect most of all, the ability to meet so many members of our community and positively influence their lives in any way possible has been the highlight of my time in Katherine."
Mrs Henderson said the Katherine community was "full of passionate, caring, selfless people" who work day and night tirelessly to make Katherine "such a special place".
"I know things are tough at the moment, but I encourage everyone to continue to push the boundaries, challenge the status quo and never give up fighting for their rights.
"We are blessed here in Katherine to be surrounded by breathtaking landscapes, rich and meaningful culture, passionate and inspirational people. "Katherine will always hold a special place in my heart, it is where I met my husband, where my son was born and where I was blessed to be voted in as the youngest Councillor and Deputy Mayor on the Katherine Town Council."
Councillor Ben Herdon said his resignation from Council came with mixed emotions.
"I stood for election as a Councillor because I believed I could impact positive change in Katherine and had every intention of committing to living here for a long time," he said.
"However, as my parents get older I've realised how much of their lives I've missed and being closer to them in their older years is a greater priority."
Mr Herdon said with his parents in mind , combined with the fact that he was "acutely aware" that he would "never find a partner here in Katherine'', he had made the decision to move interstate, giving up a 22-year career with the Commonwealth bank, and leaving behind the Katherine Community Radio and five years of organising Pride events in the NT.
"I like to think I'm leaving Katherine better than I found it, in the areas I could influence anyway," he said.
"I hope the whole community can continue to build on the work we have already done to achieve great things for all residents of Katherine."
Mr Herdon had been an elected member of Katherine Town Council since August 2021.
Council CEO said she wished Mrs Henderson and Mr Herdon well in their future endeavours.
"Council will be liaising with the Northern Territory Electoral Commission and will advise the appropriate way forward to a by-election," she said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
