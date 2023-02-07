A large-scale traffic operation is underway across the Northern Territory, after 52 lives were lost on NT roads last year - the highest number since 2008.
Detective Senior Sergeant Brendan Lindner said the Major Crash Unit had reviewed last year's fatalities and 46 people who were killed in a crash where alcohol and/or drugs were either confirmed or suspected to be a factor.
"That's 88% of lives lost," Det Sen Sgt Lindner said.
"The Territory has a significant problem with alcohol, which is reflected in these statistics.
"The impact on the community, and the harm, is immeasurable."
Det Sen Sgt Lindner said 12 pedestrians died in 2022, and excluding one child pedestrian death, all adult pedestrians killed were affected by alcohol.
"While we don't have toxicology results for all pedestrian deaths in 2022, of those we have, the results were disappointingly high," he said.
"Blood alcohol readings were between 0.204 and 0.320."
"It is clear the community continues to greatly underestimate the role alcohol and drugs play in fatalities on Territory roads.
"Our road toll could be reduced to a single figure if everyone under the influence of alcohol or drugs simply stayed off the road."
Since the beginning of February, NT police has been conducting a traffic blitz between Darwin and Alice Springs - and figures from 2,480 breath tests conducted at nine random breath testing stations paint a grim picture:
Superintendent Peter Malley said the NT Traffic Division would continue to increase random breath testing throughout 2023.
"If you are caught breaking the law, you will be prosecuted and face sanctions such as loss of license, fines and/or imprisonment," he said.
Northern Territory Police have also now begun to use Automatic Number Plate Recognition as a way of detecting unregistered vehicles on Territory roads.
"If you're driving an unregistered vehicle, expect to be caught, so register now.
"As individuals, we can all do our part to help reduce the loss of life and injury on our roads.
"It is as simple as ensuring you avoid the fatal five: speeding, drink or drug driving, driving distracted, not wearing a seatbelt and driving tired."
Supt Malley pleaded with Territorians to think of their own family and friends.
"Consider how your death will impact them if you die needlessly as a result of making a completely avoidable decision," he said.
