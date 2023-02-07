Katherine Times
Police plead with Territorians to do the right thing on NT roads

Annie Hesse
Annie Hesse
February 7 2023 - 4:00pm
A traffic blitz is underway across the NT in a bid to bring down the Territory's road toll. Picture by NT Police.

A large-scale traffic operation is underway across the Northern Territory, after 52 lives were lost on NT roads last year - the highest number since 2008.

