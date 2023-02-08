Little local learners can be HIPPYs

Families of young children in the Katherine region can now join an internationally recognised program that helps children develop a love of learning.
Provided in Katherine by Anglicare NT for more than a decade, the Home Interaction Program for Parents and Youngsters 'HIPPY', is a free two-year early learning program,
HIPPY, which many primary school students in Katherine will remember as their earliest years of learning, is now enrolling three-year-olds and their families.
Coordinator Heather Dingle, who has been with the program for 11 years, said HIPPY supported children's learning and development to help them grow into curious, creative and confident learners.
"Through play, children learn language skills, basic maths concepts and how to get along with others, all which gives them a better start to school," Mrs Dingle said.
HIPPY is designed to fit into the daily life of the family, with families spending around ten to 15 minutes a day doing educational activities together.
Tutors support families with weekly or fortnightly visits to discuss and work through program activities, and families are given free learning packs every two weeks, containing play-based, educational activities.
"We also offer regular group activities and pop-up playgroups for families who might want to find out more about what we do and meet other families in the program," Mrs Dingle said..
Contact Heather at Anglicare NT on 8963 6100 to find out more or to enrol a child. Children must be three or turning three before June 30.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.