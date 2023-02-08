Five laneways in Katherine East will be closed for six months in a trial to curb Katherine's ongoing crime wave.
Katherine Town Council will close laneways to Maluka Drain from Fordham Court, Hudspeth Place, Frangipanni Court, Acacia Drive and Sandalwood Crescent by late March, in a bid to discourage antisocial behaviour in the area which has been identified as a hotspot.
Reportedly, the laneways have been used for people to escape from police, to throw rocks on residential houses, and to scope out properties for break ins and jump into yards.
"We have listened to residents who have been scared and intimidated in their own homes," Mayor Lis Clark said.
"We will monitor this trial and see what its outcomes are."
The Mayor said KTC had "multiple reasons" for the trial.
"Unfortunately, these laneways are used more for antisocial behaviour than as a walkway," she said.
The trial comes after Council's new Laneway Management Policy was passed last year.
It will run for six months before residents' feedback will be reviewed and trials possibly extended to other areas.
Bilingual flyers are set to be distributed to locals in the affected area. Council, in partnership with the Jawoyn Aboriginal Corporation, will also clear and clean up Maluka Drain around the same time.
********
Dijan Katherrain Kaunsil Offis garra klosim daun dijan alliwei bla lilwail blanga trai stapbumbat pipul dumbat nogudbala ting hepining langa dijan ariya. Katherrain Kaunsil wandim ebribodi blanga fil seif langa olabat kemp en wen dei go walkaranbat.
Dei garra klosim daun bla lilwail en dijan Kaunsilmob garra larram pipul no wanim taim dei garra klosim afta olabat abumbat miting.
If yu kemp klosap o usimbat alliwei, yu gin dalim bla yu stori hau yu usimbat en pudum langa dijan websait www.katherine.nt.gov.au, 08 8972 5500, Civic Centre weekdays 8am - 4:15pm.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
