'It has to stop' - Pollies recount alcohol abuse trauma, domestic violence

By Annie Hesse and Andrew Brown
Updated February 8 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 4:00pm
Senator Jacinta Price said the response from the territory government was too little, too late. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Northern Territory senators have shared their own emotional stories of the impact of alcohol abuse on their families, as debate continues on imposing alcohol bans in Indigenous communities.

