Buffalo farts spark calls for culls

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated February 9 2023 - 7:48am, first published 7:30am
CDU researchers say a cull of feral buffalo would help reduce greenhouse gasses. Picture by Peter Cooke.

A cull of feral buffalo in the Northern Territory could significantly reduce the emission of methane - a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming, researchers from Charles Darwin University (CDU) have found.

