Free TAFE courses to bolster NT workforce

In a bid to tackle skill shortages across the Northern Territory, the NT's largest training provider, Charles Darwin University, is offering a limited number of free TAFE (Vocational Education and Training) places across campuses in Katherine, Darwin and Alice Springs.
Giving more Territorians the chance to study and receive qualifications, the free courses include training in agriculture, education, community services such as housing, mental health, ageing support, alcohol and other drugs, information technologies, creative industries including music, design and visual arts, as well as hospitality and tourism.
Students will be required to apply before March 1 to have their tuition fees waived for courses completed before June next year.
At the time the course commences, students must live or work in the Northern Territory and be at least 15 years old.
First Nations Australians, people out of work or receiving income support
young people under the age of 24, unpaid carers, women facing economic insecurity or undertaking study in non-traditional fields, and people with a disability will be selected as priority students under the free TAFE scheme.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.