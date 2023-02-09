Gold Coast Suns NT tickets on sale

Footy fans can now snap up tickets to the two Gold Coast Suns AFL matches in Darwin this year, with General Admission tickets now on sale.
The Suns will face Western Bulldogs at TIO Stadium on May 27, followed by a clash against Adelaide Crows the following Saturday.
Suns player Joel Jeffrey said he and his team couldn't wait to get back to the NT.
"Playing in Darwin, in front of friends and family, is always a special opportunity for myself and the other boys from the Territory," he said.
"We're also looking forward to spending time with local communities and hopefully inspiring the next generation of Suns players from the NT."
The matches are part of a Government agreement with AFL, which will also see the Melbourne Demons take on GWS Giants at TIO Traeger Park in Alice Springs in the first weekend of July.
Head of AFL Northern Territory Sam Gibson said footy fans in the NT were looking forward to the season.
"The Gold Coast Suns are a great ambassador for Territory footy and will again spend a bit of time out in the community.
"With nine players with links to the Territory on their AFL and AFLW lists, it should be an eclectic array of footy on display over both weekends, against two competitive opponents in the Western Bulldogs and the Adelaide Crows."
To secure spots for the Suns matches, visit aflnt.com.au.
General Admission tickets start from $10 for juniors, while reserved seating starts from $20.
Gold Coast Suns members with a Territory Suns membership have guaranteed tickets to the matches.
They will be contacted in coming weeks about how to redeem their tickets.
Minister for Major Events, Paul Kirby, said the Suns' visit to the Territory would make a "positive economic impact" for business and tourism.
"We know how much Territorians love their footy, with some of the most exciting players in the land hailing from the Top End," he said.
"It's great that the Suns will be here for two weekends running.
"Their week in the Territory means there are more chances for fans to meet the players through community engagement programs."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
