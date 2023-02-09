Expectant dad devastated as car goes up in flames

Four cars went up in flames in Katherine South in the early hours of Thursday morning, with police calling for witnesses to come forward.
Shortly before 5am, emergency services received reports of two vehicles on fire in a unit complex carpark on Bernhard Street and two parked vehicles also on fire nearby on the same street.
Police said Katherine firefighters extinguished the cars and nobody was injured.
An expectant dad, whose baby was due two days ago, said he was devastated his family car had been burnt.
"They (the offender(s)) didn't just set the car on fire, they also took everything of value they could find in the car before they burnt it," the man, who didn't want to be named, alleged.
"It's just terrible. We've got a baby on the way, and now we have to deal with this. It's shocking."
Detective Senior Sergeant Byron May said crime scenes had been established for all four fires as police continued to investigate.
Police are urging anyone who may have CCTV footage of suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of the incidents at the time or has any knowledge of the circumstances to contact police on 131 444 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
