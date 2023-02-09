The leader of the Opposition has called for a Vote of No Confidence in the NT Government under the leadership of Natasha Fyles.
"Territorians have no confidence in the Fyles Labor Government and the Opposition will reflect their discontent with a No Confidence vote when parliament resumes next week," Lia Finocchiaro said in a statement.
She said she would be calling on Labor backbenchers, independent Members and the Member for Blain to throw their support behind a Motion of No Confidence.
"This drastic measure is not taken lightly but is reflective of the distraught voices of Territorians who are sick of suffering the consequences of a government failing to do its job," Ms Finocchiaro said.
Her call comes as the NT struggles to combat youth crime.
She listed numerous reasons why the Opposition believed the current government had "failed to perform the most basic functions of government", including failing to keep people safe, with "Territorians fearing for their lives at work, at home, at school and even getting the groceries".
According to the Leader of the Opposition the NTG also failed to deliver essential frontline services and address crises in Police, Health and Education, and failed to manage the economy resulting in record debt and skyrocketing cost of living.
"When you can't sleep safely at night, your government has failed you," she said.
"When you don't know if your child's class will have a teacher, or your car will still be there after getting groceries, your government has failed you.
Ms Finocchiaro said in the past Territorians worried about protecting their lifestyle, "now it's about protecting our lives and livelihoods".
"Under Labor, Territorians live their lives not looking forward but looking over their shoulder," she said.
"This is beyond politics. This speaks to the responsibilities of an elected government to do its most basic duty.
"And if a government is not able to do the basics, it can't govern."
