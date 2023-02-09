A Territory fisherman has found himself $10,000 richer after landing a tagged barramundi as part of Australia's richest fishing competition.
Season 8 of Million Dollar Fish has seen 17 fish caught and $180,000 paid out to lucky fishos so far, smashing all records with more fish caught and more money won than any other season.
Father-of-two Timothy O'Hagan is the first angler to reel in a winner this year, bagging his 70cm catch at Fisherman's Wharf in Darwin on February 7, not far from Sadgroves Creek where it was released.
The Karama man said he would use the money to pay off his boat and spoil his family.
"I've registered for every Million Dollar Fish season, and often go down to Fisherman's Wharf for a quick cast when the kids are asleep," he said.
"It wasn't until I got home and checked with my wife that the tag was for Season 8 that I really got excited.
"I had to be careful not to wake the kids up, but inside I was like, 'yes'."
Every time a $10,000 fish is caught, the winning angler gets to donate an extra $1,000 to a Million Dollar Fish charity of their choice, with Mr O'Hagan choosing the Starlight Children's Foundation.
Season 8 runs until March 31, and 83 $10,000 fish are still waiting to be caught, plus nine fish carrying a tag worth a million dollars.
In addition, this month is Fisho Feb, with a range of additional incentives to register and get out on the water.
Minister for Major Events, Paul Kirby, said after a record-breaking start to the season red tags had gone "quiet for a while", but he was excited the first tagged fish of 2023 had finally been caught.
"This season is officially a record breaker, with the most cash paid out and the most fish caught ever," he said.
"And the bigger the season, the more word spreads about Million Dollar Fish and the awesome fishing to be had here in the Territory.
"Million Dollar Fish helps attract interstate visitors to try their luck at catching the big one, and independent research shows Season 7 delivered more than 100,000 visitor nights and a total expenditure stimulus of $47.3 million for the Territory."
SportsBet NT Operations and Partnerships Manager Thijs Bors joined Mr Kirby's excitement about the event.
"SportsBet can't believe how many fish have been caught this season," Mr Bors said.
"There are still nine barra worth a million bucks in Top End waters, and they are eligible for catching year-round as long as you're registered.
"With the results from Season 8, you can't help but think the big one could be caught any day now."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
