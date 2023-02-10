A trough currently sitting over the Top End is likely to develop into a monsoon trough, causing such an increase in showers and thunderstorms that the Bureau of Meteorology has issued an initial flood watch for rivers from the Tiwi Island to the Waterhouse River between Beswick and Mataranka.
The Bureau said in the 24 hours to 9am on Friday, February 10, north west coastal catchments received rainfall totals of 40 to 110 mm.
"Rivers and creeks can be expected to rise strongly with further rainfall," the Bureau said in a statement, adding that flooding could be possible from Saturday.
Rainfall totals of 75 to 120 mm with isolated totals up to 240 mm are forecast for the remainder of Friday and Saturday over the Flood Watch area.
The Bureau said significant rises in streams and creeks leading to localised flooding were expected in many inland areas within the Flood Watch catchments which includes the Fitzmaurice River, Tiwi Islands, Mary River, Upper Adelaide River, Adelaide River below Adelaide River Town, Finniss River, Lower Daly River, Daly River above Douglas River, Katherine River, Moyle River, Wildman River and the Waterhouse River.
The Northern Territory Emergency Service advises that people should stay away from flooded drains, rivers, streams and waterways, and don't drive in floodwaters.
For emergency help in floods call 132 500.
Emergency information is available at www.securent.nt.gov.au.
The latest road conditions are available at www.roadreport.nt.gov.au.
