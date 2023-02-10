Last weekend, I opened up about the memories I have of growing up in Alice Springs.
These memories of the terrible circumstances my family dealt with will never leave me.
They don't make for nice reading over an almond latte at an inner-city cafe on the banks of Yarra.
But they're real.
I talk about the time I was 12 and drove to Inarlenge town camp to rescue my baby cousin, about watching family members killed by drink, about brutal black-on-black violence and about the sickening cases of sexual abuse we see in our community.
I've seen first hand the impacts of alcohol abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault.
I've seen how they destroy individuals and communities as a whole.
These experiences are vivid to me and have shaped everything I've done, everything I've worked to become.
I take them with me into every meeting, every parliamentary session, every political fight.
I understand what's happening in remote Australian communities, I've been there.
That's why I'm working to immediately reintroduce important restrictions like the alcohol ban that will have real and immediate benefits, because I believe they will help.
These real solutions will save lives, change lives and improve lives. That's what real solutions do.
But Albo, Labor and their mates in the Greens prefer appeasing the progressive inner-cities, and that's where the problem lies.
Our communities are unsafe. The town camps are hellholes. We need real change to help vulnerable people stuck in the miserable cycles of violence and abuse.
Real change is why I've fought so hard to have a voice and to make that voice heard in the most important building in Australia.
Listen to the voices of the people democratically elected to represent these communities.
We don't need a Voice to Parliament, we need ears to listen to the voices we already have.
