Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

NT Senator: 'We don't need a Voice to Parliament, we need ears to listen to the voices we have'

By Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price
Updated February 11 2023 - 7:42am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last weekend, I opened up about the memories I have of growing up in Alice Springs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.