Charities to support pastoral industry in the Kimberley

Rural charity Rural Aid has joined forces with the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association (KPCA) to create a fundraising drive for flood-affected graziers in Western Australia's Kimberley region.
The early January flooding event was the worst in the state's history when ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie brought large volumes of rain to Fitzroy River catchments - up to 800 millimetres in a week for some locations - resulting in a flood that exceeded previous water levels by more than two metres.
Properties such as Yeeda Station, just outside of Derby, were battling up to 40 kilometres of flood frontage.
KPCA CEO Mick Sheehy said the loss of livestock has been estimated in the tens of thousands.
"Thousands of kilometres of fencing has been washed away along with yards, roads and equipment," Mr Sheehy said.
"Add to that the stock loss, the damage to property and repair costs, the clean-up job required plus the future impact on livelihood and cash flow, it's going to be tough times ahead for many of our producers.
"And with more rain forecast ..., the true impact of this wet season is still to be realised."
Mr Sheehy said he was grateful the pastoral industry was banding together during the challenging times.
"When times are tough, the pastoral industry comes together and supports each other," he said. "It's one of the things we do best.
"I strongly encourage those that have been impacted to reach out to Rural Aid - for both financial and mental health support. It's tough times ahead, but you don't have to face it alone."
Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said the floods had set farmers back years.
"These pastoralists have put decades of hard work into their cattle, only to have their herds potentially decimated by a flood of unprecedented proportions," he said.
"It's hard to comprehend the volume of water that swept through the region and left such devastation in its wake.
"Rural Aid will provide financial assistance and mental health counselling to affected graziers.
"We know how important rapid access to both are at this early stage when the extent of losses are being assessed but producers are determined to pick up the pieces."
Meanwhile, the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association (NTCA) has also thrown its support behind pastoralists in Western Australia, calling upon Territorians to support fundraising activities.
"I'd like to take a moment to mention that while we here in the Territory have been fortunate, our cousins in the northwest have had a hammering," NTCA President David Connolly said.
"As stock losses and property damage will likely take some time to properly quantify, there are ways to begin helping."
Mr Connolly said the Lord Mayor's Distress Relief Fund had been activated to "provide assistance to those in need in the north", and he asked the NTCA membership to "please take some time to donate to the cause".
"Equally, a phone call offering support to any mates up there at the moment would assuredly be most welcome," he said.
"The NTCA has been and will remain in contact with KPCA to offer assistance and lend a hand where possible."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.