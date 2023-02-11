Digital smart power meters to be installed in Katherine region

Solar panel-compatible digital smart power meters are being rolled out across the Northern Territory.
Power and Water will be installing about 20,000 smart meters in Darwin, Katherine, Tennant Creek and Alice Springs by the end of June 2024, replacing old mechanical power meters nearing the end of their operational life.
"These new smart meters are compatible with solar panel installations and will support us to move towards the Territory's target of 50 per cent renewables by 2030, making it easier for Territorians to connect to rooftop solar panels and batterie," Power and Water Executive General Manager Core Operations, Michael Besselink said.
Smart meters are the modern electronic equivalent of old rotating disc mechanical meters and have been used by Power and Water for all recent new and replacement meters.
They will assist Power and Water to modernise a key part of its business, delivering power to homes and businesses. "Power and Water is committed to providing a safe and reliable power supply to Territorians," Mr Besselink said. The new meters are expected to last at least 15 years.
They wirelessly send a reading of customers' electricity use to Power and Water, using the same communications technology as mobile phones.
"The technology will greatly reduce estimated reads being provided to energy retailers and will lessen the need for meter readers to enter people's properties," Mr Besselink said.
The upgrade process requires power to be turned off to properties for about ten to 30 minutes, while the old meter is disconnected and the new smart meter is installed.
Power and Water will continue to upgrade another 25,000 smart meters from 2024 to 2029, and then the remaining old meters from 2029 to 2034.
The replacement of power meters is in accordance with the National Electricity Rules, and the smart meters are owned and maintained by Power and Water.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
