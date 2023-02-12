Katherine Times
Communities on cyclone watch as Top End flood threat continues

Annie Hesse
Updated February 12 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 5:00pm
As most of the Top End continues to be on alert after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood watch for an area between the Tiwi Islands and Daly Waters on Friday, parts of the Katherine region are now also in the path of a predicted cyclone.

