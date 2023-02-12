As most of the Top End continues to be on alert after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood watch for an area between the Tiwi Islands and Daly Waters on Friday, parts of the Katherine region are now also in the path of a predicted cyclone.
A cyclone watch was declared on Sunday afternoon for coastal communities from Groote Eylandt to the Queensland border, including Numbulwar and Borroloola.
The Bureau said a tropical low was developing along a strengthening monsoon trough in the Gulf of Carpentaria.
While the tropical low is expected to remain below cyclone strength, it could develop into a cyclone on Tuesday if it remains over the Gulf of Carpentaria waters.
From Wednesday, the system may start to track southwards towards the southern Carpentaria coast, the Bureau said.
Gales with gusts to 90 kilometres per hour may develop from Groote Eylandt, including Alyangula, to the NT-QLD border from Monday afternoon.
Severe thunderstorms are possible during Monday in the cyclone watch area, with heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts possible.
The Bureau said tides would be higher than normal between Groote Eylandt and the NT-QLD border from Tuesday, with large waves possibly causing minor flooding of low-lying coastal areas from Monday.
A Flood Watch and Severe Weather Warning for Damaging Surf is current for parts of the Top End.
Northern Territory Emergency Service advises people in cyclone watch communities and surrounding areas to take action to prepare for a cyclone.
Regional Controller, Assistant Commissioner Travis Wurst, said local controllers in the Numbulwar, Groote Eylandt, Ngukurr and Borroloola regions had activated their emergency plans.
"People living and working in the areas under a watch are advised that now is the time to make sure your cyclone plans are finalised," A/Com Wurst said.
"Your emergency kits should be stocked and ready. You should determine now, where you and your family will take shelter if required to do so.
"Heavy rains and flash flooding can be expected so we urged the community to use all safety precautions and do not attempt to cross any flooded roads or crossings."
