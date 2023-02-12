'Deadly' work celebrated

Long-serving Victoria Daly Regional Council (VDRC) staff members and councillors have been celebrated for ten years of service to their region.
In a ceremony, Brian Pedwell, Mayor of VDRC, thanked the staff for their hard work and dedication over the years.
"These are people whose work often goes unnoticed," he said.
"But I would like to say today, that we all notice.
"Thank you for your deadly contribution to VDRC."
Council CEO Brian Hylands said the countless hours councillors put into their work representing the needs of their communities was "critical to the success of the region"
Award recipients were:
Mayor Brian Pedwell - Councillor for Walangeri Ward
Deputy Mayor Andy McTaggart - Councillor for Milngin Ward
Cr Georgina McCleod - Councillor for Kalkarindji - Daguragu Ward
Trudy Braun - Director of Corporate and Community Services
Patricia McGillivray - CDP Regional Manager
Patsy Hollowood - Nauiyu Community Operations Manager
Joseph Ahfat - Nauiyu Council Operations Officer
Maria Jeffery - Purchasing Coordinator
Jocelyn Moir - Regional Council Operations Manager
Darryl Knapp - Nauiyu Council Operations Team Leader
Charlie Newry - Yarralin Community Night Patrol Officer
Sonny Smiler - Kalkarindji Council Operations Team Leader
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.