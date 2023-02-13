NT teen to compete on world stage

A teenager from a community on the edge of the Big Rivers region will be among 1,100 athletes from 60 nations taking part in this year's Virtus Global Games.
Featuring 14 sport disciplines, the Games will be held in Vichy, France in June.
Lajamanu athlete Telaya Blacksmith is one of only eight Australians to represent their country at the event.
Ms Blacksmith has been granted special permission to compete in the Virtus Global Games as a T20 athlete - a sport classification for disability athletics in track and jump events.
She said she was excited to be sharing the news about her selection.
"I am so excited to be heading to Vichy with ... awesome athletes," she said.
Although only 15 years old, Ms Blacksmith won gold over 100m, bronze in the 200m and finished fourth in the 400m at the Virtus Oceania Games in Brisbane in 2022, securing her spot in the team going to France.
The student at Endeavour Sports High School on the outskirts of Sydney is currently the world number one U18 T20 female over 400m.
The country's leading non-profit sport fundraising body, the Australian Sports Foundation (ASF), is now raising funds to help Ms Blacksmith, a proud Warlpiri woman, to travel to Europe.
"The number of people playing sport in Australia is in sharp decline", the ASF said.
"While we all love our sport even the most basic of sporting endeavours requires funds.
"Unfortunately despite our love, sport is severely underfunded with many people struggling to afford the cost of play."
The ASF has been helping athletes, sporting clubs and organisations fundraise for more than 30 years, and nearly $10,000 have already been raised for Ms Blacksmith's journey.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
