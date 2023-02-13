While a monsoon trough across the Top End and Gulf of Carpentaria continues to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms, and a tropical low is forecast to possibly develop into a cyclone, a flood watch for most of the Top End has been cancelled.
The Bureau of Meteorology said flooding was no longer expected in the catchments of Settlement Creek, Fitzmaurice River, Tiwi Islands, Mary River, Upper Adelaide River, Adelaide River below Adelaide River Town, Finniss River, Lower Daly River, Daly River above Douglas River, Katherine River, Moyle River, South Alligator River, Wildman River, East Alligator River, Waterhouse River, Roper River, Towns River, Limmen Bight River, Rosie River and McArthur River.
Significant rises in streams and creeks can still lead to localised flooding and some communities and homesteads may become isolated in the area around the Koolatong River, the Walker River and on Groote Eylandt, which remain on flood watch.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.