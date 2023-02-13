Katherine Times
Top End flood watch cancelled

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated February 13 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 12:33pm
While a monsoon trough across the Top End and Gulf of Carpentaria continues to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms, and a tropical low is forecast to possibly develop into a cyclone, a flood watch for most of the Top End has been cancelled.

