Katherine River croc hunt underway

A crocodile hunt is underway only minutes from Katherine's CBD after a large reptile was spotted at the Low Level Crossing.
A photo of the animal, taken by Karen Manbulloo and widely circulated on social media, showed the croc but wildlife rangers said they were "unsure" if it was a freshwater or a saltwater crocodile.
"The croc is hard to identify from just the picture and we can't confirm what it is, but the consensus is that it might be a freshie - however, it would be a very large freshie," Katherine Community Engagement Ranger Stacey Kessner said.
Ms Kessner said Parks and Wildlife Commission rangers would monitor and survey the Low Level in the hope to find the crocodile.
"We will be conducting spotlighting and surveying in the area as it is an active management area," she said.
The ranger said due to fluctuating river levels, at this stage a trap was not going to be placed in the Katherine River near the Low Level crossing.
Ms Kessner warned locals and travellers to be crocwise and stay away from the water's edge.
"It is the wet season and crocodiles are on the move," she said.
Only two weeks ago, rangers caught a female 1.9m saltie at Nitmiluk Gorge.
All croc sightings in the Katherine region can be reported to 8973 8888.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.