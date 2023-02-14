Katherine Times
Rampant Roos skin South Darwin Rabbitohs

By Rodney Gregg
February 14 2023 - 3:30pm
The Katherine Roos entertained the South Darwin Rabbitohs on Saturday at the Katherine Town Oval. This was a top of the table clash, with the fourth-placed Roos hoping to topple the third-placed Bunnies.

