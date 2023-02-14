The Katherine Roos entertained the South Darwin Rabbitohs on February 11 at the Katherine Town Oval. This was a top of the table clash, with the fourth-placed Roos hoping to topple the third-placed Bunnies.
Right from the kick-off the Roos' intent was on display for all to see, with some slick running leading to the first points with Tupu Tafunai scoring right beside the posts which made the conversion by Tom Lewsly so much easier. The Roos lead 7-0.
This rattled the Bunnies as they had not expected to concede so early in the match.
With more ground being won from the kick-off, the Roos' running game started to make easy meters into the Bunnies' half and it wasn't long before the Roos crossed again in the corner, with Jace Byers finishing off some fast passing.
Lewsly's accuracy with the kick saw the Roos hold a commanding 14-0 lead.
It was midway through the first half before South Darwin even looked like threatening the home team's try line, but to no avail. The momentum was now with the home side, and it wasn't too long before the South Darwin line was breached, with Jace Byers crossing in the corner for his second try of the day.
The Roos snuffed out any more attacks from the Bunnies and went into the half-time break with a substantial 19-0 lead.
The half-time team talk from the South Darwin coach must have spurred the Bunnies on, as they scored the first points of the second half, with barely six minutes played. This cut the deficit to 19-5.
But any chance of a comeback by the South Darwin club were quickly extinguished as the Roos had more and more possession. Their line breaks and fast running saw them breach the South Darwin line again, and a great try from Oyeyemi Abioye saw the score line blow out to 24-5.
The Katherine Roos were dominant in all areas, both in defence and attack. And that was reflected in the final score of 24-5.
The Katherine Roos team has been the surprise package of the season and after this performance thoroughly deserve to be at the pointy end of the table.
This team will be playing finals football in March, after their last home game of the regular season.
