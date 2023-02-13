Man rescued from croc-infested river

A police body-worn camera has captured the moment a man had to be rescued from the crocodile-infested murky waters of the Daly River in the Northern Territory.
In the early hours of February 9, the man had become stranded ashore in the Anson Bay Region.
Strong winds had resulted in a commercial vessel's tender breaking free and going adrift.
A crew member used another tender in an attempt to recover it, but the man's tender experienced engine failure causing him to also start drifting.
Both tenders beached about five nautical miles south of the Daly River mouth.
The commercial vessel activated its emergency distress beacon when crew members were unable to retrieve the man due to the tides and increasing winds.
Officers from the NT Water Police, with assistance from Malak Malak Rangers, navigated the rough conditions and recovered the stranded crew member and returned him to his vessel.
Senior Sergeant Jakson Evans said the rescue was "an excellent example of national and local coordination" of police, rangers and a rescue helicopter which led to a safe outcome.
"Thankfully no one suffered any injuries and all equipment was able to be recovered," Sen Sgt Evans said.
"It is an important reminder that things can go very bad very quickly when you are on the water and you must ensure you are prepared for the worst-case scenario."
The commercial vessel has been referred to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority for investigation.
Police said the incident was a timely reminder for those planning to head out onto the water to ensure their safety equipment is in date and serviceable and their EPIRB emergency distress beacon was registered and its contact details up to date.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.