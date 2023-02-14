Woman dies as deadly disease detected in NT

The Northern Territory health department has issued an urgent warning about a mosquito-borne disease after a woman in her 70s has died from Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE).
NT Health said the woman was treated at Royal Darwin Hospital prior to her death, and had most likely acquired the fatal disease in Darwin.
MVE is uncommon but potentially fatal, and is contracted after being bitten by a mosquito carrying the virus.
There is no treatment or vaccine.
The symptoms of MVE include severe headache, high fever, drowsiness, tremor, seizures especially in young children, and in some cases the disease can progress to delirium, coma, permanent brain damage or death.
Over the past 20 years, there have been five deaths from MVE reported in the Northern Territory.
NT Health said MVE could be fatal in 30 per cent of cases.
The best way to avoid contracting a mosquito-borne disease is to avoid getting bitten, the Department said.
To reduce the chance of being bitten by mosquitoes, people should:
