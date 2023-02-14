Booze ban backflip 'not the intervention'

The Northern Territory Government has backflipped on its alcohol reforms, with a new alcohol ban expected to be passed this week.
But the new community booze bans will only be "temporary" and are "not the intervention", the NT Government said.
Legislation introduced by Chief Minister Natasha Fyles in the wake of an increase in alcohol-fuelled crime, especially in Alice Springs, will see all NT town camps and communities turn into dry zones.
"(But) I want to be clear," the Chief Minister said. "This is not the intervention."
"This is NT government legislation ... embedded with our commitment to local decision-making and self determination.
"People in the Territory want safer communities now. They also want us to address the issue at its source so that our communities are also safer in the future."
The bill will encourage communities to develop alcohol management plans and vote to introduce them.
To opt-out, a community will need to develop a Community Alcohol Plan for approval by the Director of Liquor Licensing and reach 60 per cent agreement.
Active General Restricted Areas and communities who had already opted-in to alcohol restrictions will experience no change.
88 of the 96 major communities across the NT are already dry and will not see a change.
As "an approach that is led by the community", Ms Fyles said the new alcohol reforms were "progressive" and would "focus on long term change and local decision making".
"As Territorians and as Australians - as people - we cannot, we must not, regress to intervention era politics," she said.
"Together we will continue to invest in better services, better opportunities and better outcomes for everyone.
"It isn't easy work.
"But we are doing what is right - for Territorians, and for the Northern Territory."
Ms Fyles said the plans would be assessed by an independent body and follow strict regulatory requirements.
She said there would also be room to tailor measures to communities.
"What this bill does today is it provides a pathway that is robust, but it also provides a pathway for that community voice to be heard," she said.
But Indigenous Independent MP Yingiya Guyula said previous imposed bans shouldn't have been lifted before community alcohol plans were developed with the Government's help.
He said now he could not vote for the bill because he had not been given enough time to hear from the communities that would be most impacted.
He was also concerned the bill would undermine self-determination.
"An arbitrary number of 60 per cent does not allow a process where elders make decisions for our communities," Mr Guyula said.
"This government has good policies of local decision-making and self-determination.
"But I think they need to be more than policies. It requires an enormous shift of change in all government departments, so that we can see action and resourcing on the ground."
- with Australian Associated Press
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.