Stuart Highway upgrade to improve road safety

Road safety is set to improve thanks to an upgrade of a portion of the Stuart Highway in Katherine.
The 1.3km duplication of the highway in Katherine East is well underway, connecting to existing southbound lanes, with works expected to be completed in April.
Jointly delivered between the NT and the Federal Governments, the upgrades will see the two-lane highway upgraded to four lanes.
Minister for Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics, Eva Lawler, said the duplication would enhance safety for road users, increase flood immunity and support the creation of development parcels.
"This is a significant project for the people of Katherine ...", the Minister said.
"Better roads means safer trips to work and school, and reliable roads are essential for keeping regional communities connected."
To accommodate the construction of the new lanes, the roadside Tourist Information Bay will be relocated 700 metres east.
In addition to the duplication, a new link road intersection between Cyprus Street and Uralla Road will be constructed, the Uralla Road intersection realigned and safety upgrades applied to the Cyprus Street intersection.
The NTG said stormwater, sewer and electrical upgrades would also be undertaken as part of the works, to prepare for the second component of the Supporting Growth in Katherine East project.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.