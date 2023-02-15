Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Buddhist temple mango farm celebrates birthday with new trees

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
February 15 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buddhist temple mango farm celebrates birthday with new trees

To celebrate the 18th birthday of the Khemara Uttararangsi Temple, representatives of the NT Farmers Association were invited to take part in a tree planting activity with the NT's Buddhist community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.