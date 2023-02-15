Buddhist temple mango farm celebrates birthday with new trees

To celebrate the 18th birthday of the Khemara Uttararangsi Temple, representatives of the NT Farmers Association were invited to take part in a tree planting activity with the NT's Buddhist community.
The temple, which is located on a mango farm at Marlow's Lagoon in Darwin, is open to the public, and plays an important role in the lives of Buddhists across the region.
The impressive temple, which has been funded entirely by local farmers and the Buddhist community, imported numerous Buddha statues from Cambodia and boasts a Buddha garden located surrounded by mango trees.
Every year, the temple and farm experience attract a large number of Buddhist tourists from all over Australia.
To mark its birthday, NT Farmers donated native trees to plant in the temple grounds to provide shade to temple guests.
"This is a great example of the rich agricultural and cultural diversity in the NT," NT Farmer's Iain Forrest said.
"We were very humbled to be given the opportunity to plant trees at the temple complex.
"We hope that our trees provide shade and fruit for many future generations of temple visitors and worshippers."
Two native trees were planted, along with cacao and yellow mangosteen.
