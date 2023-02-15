When acclaimed international DJ Charly Templar isn't turning the tables for the rich and famous around the world, the passionate former Katherinite travels the region to empower those not as fortunate.
With his company, Dream - Impact - Inspire, he does exactly what his business name says: making an impact on young lives by inspiring them to dream big.
Since the beginning of the year, DJ Charly T has visited numerous communities from Pine Creek to Borroloola to Kalkarindji with a suitcase packed with DJing equipment, boxing gloves and a whole lot of passion.
"Music, sport - it all helps to make a difference in young people's lives," he said.
It is when the young people in some of the most remote regions of the Northern Territory first get to know DJ Charly T's music equipment and see that they are just as capable of turning the tables as their world-famous mentor, when the magic happens.
"Sometimes they just need someone who believes in them. Someone they can look at and say 'I can do this too, I can achieve big things'."
But for the former Cameroonian, it doesn't just end there.
"You can empower young people by giving them the tools and the skills, but discipline is what is needed to get them across the line."
That's where the boxing gloves come in.
A qualified Australian boxing referee, DJ Charly T swaps the turntables for gloves to teach the next generation to be "controlled, manage their anger and learn discipline" - all while promoting fitness and a healthy lifestyle.
"We want the next generation to be healthy - mentally and physically," he said.
"And we don't want the kids to go out on the street at night and throw punches.
"Teaching them boxing skills not only helps them channel some of their emotions and get them out in a controlled and safe way, it also teaches them so much about themselves.
"Emotions, mental health - it all comes into play.
"Once they learn the discipline behind boxing, they treat it almost as a sacred skill.
"It is something that can get them somewhere in life, it's an art, it's not to be used in a flippant manner to pick a fight in the street."
The Northern Territory Primary Health Network (NTPHN) has funded some of DJ Charly T's workshops including two in Katherine and Binjari, and NTPHN Katherine Regional Coordinator Christine Butler has nothing but praise.
"When you see the smiles on the kids' faces, and the change in their attitudes and increase in confidence, you know what Charly is doing is working," she said.
"The workshops empower the next generation - they give young people skills, purpose and confidence. They also give them career pathways while learning in a fun and safe way through positive recreation activities."
In the Victoria Daly River Region, NTPHN and Territory Families have supported workshops and a community disco - planned, prepared, led and DJed by local youth.
"Engaging kids in music and sport are some of the simplest ways to promote self-learning and boost confidence," DJ Charly T said.
Victoria Daly Regional Council Mayor Brian Pedwell said the DJ's continued work in the region was having a positive impact on VDR's children.
"Kids in remote communities often miss out on opportunities to participate in recreational activities like this, which is why organisations such as Dream-Impact-Inspire are so important," Mayor Pedwell said.
"We look forward to working with DJ Charly well into the future."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.