Katherine Town Council is calling for young performers for its annual Youth Concert on Wednesday, April 12 from 6pm.
"It's an opportunity for local youth to test out their performance skills in a supportive environment," Mayor Lis Clark said.
Young people from across the region up to the age of 25 can register to perform on stage - sing, play an instrument, DJ, rap, perform slam poetry and more. Groups or solo artists are welcome.
"It's a beautiful night out with the community, with the sunset in the background and our state-of- the-art Town Square sound system," Ms Clark said.
Those interested in registering for the event, are encourage to visit the Katherine Town Council website for more information.
