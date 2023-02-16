Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Talent wanted for Katherine youth concert

February 16 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katherine Town Council is looking for young performers for its annual Youth Concert.

Katherine Town Council is calling for young performers for its annual Youth Concert on Wednesday, April 12 from 6pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.