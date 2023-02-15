Ag Award nominations wanted

The Northern Territory is looking for its next agriculture champion.
Awarded to one noteworthy recipient every two years at the North Australia Food Futures Conference, the Ian Baker Award recognises an individual's outstanding contribution to agriculture.
Honouring those who have played a significant role in fostering the development of the northern Australian agricultural industry, judges are looking for potential winners who reflect the values of the award which was named after a pioneer and key player of the industry.
"Mr Baker has spent over three decades actively building and supporting the Territory's agriculture industry," the NT Farmers Association said.
"In his role within the NT Government Department of Primary Industries and in his capacity in industry associations, he was instrumental in growing the industry into what it is today.
"Throughout his time in the public and private sector, Mr Baker played a critical role in connecting industry with information and resources to grow and develop agriculture in the NT.
"For the industry he was the go to person to assist and guide farmers and Agri-investors in the region."
The NT Farmers-led panel is searching for candidates across northern Western Australia, Queensland and the NT, with preference given to individuals who have worked across and supported a wide range of commodity groups within the agricultural sector.
The panel will closely consider individuals who have demonstrated experience and qualities such as providing leadership to the agricultural sector, encouraging and supporting the next generation of leaders, facilitating research and innovation and actively supporting the growth of the industry.
The award is open to individuals of all ages who have demonstrated commitment to northern Australia.
The winner will be announced on May 24, at the Darwin Convention Centre as part of the Food Futures gala dinner.
Nominations for the prestigious award are open until May 1.
Contact NT Farmers for more information.
