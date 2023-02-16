From the Local Member's desk

It is great to be back and this week has seen parliament sit for the first time for 2023.
We have seen and read on the news and social media about crime and anti-social behaviour in our community and in fact right across the Northern Territory.
Our commercial crime statistics for the last six years whilst Labor have been elected have increased 300 per cent, domestic 112 per cent and domestic violence is a shocking 90 per cent higher.
This Labor Government are out of touch, out of ideas and unfit to govern.
With the alcohol bans instated in Alice Springs we have seen an escalation in crime across our community.
We have also seen people displaced that I've spoken to whilst out walking around the community from all over but there have also been some from Yuendumu and Alice Springs.
We've seen admissions at the hospital from Alice Springs to confirm this.
Last week we saw the Labor Government rush through on urgency their amendments to the liquor legislation.
We did get to have a briefing the morning of this however much was missing and lacked detail.
Of course CLP support this but it has been eight months too late and to the detriment of many domestic violence and assault victims.
The Country Liberal Party Opposition introduced Legislation of our own to give police more power and support to keep communities safe as the Fyles Labor Government have failed in this very basic function of a good government.
Last year I was invited to a meeting that saw over one hundred people from the business community come together to work out solutions to work towards solving this.
What I do know is this needs to be led by the Elders in the community and everyone coming together and uniting over this to create a safer and better community for us all.
Since then I have been out meeting with Elders in the community from Jawoyn, Kalano, Binjari and other organisations as well as the Police Commander and Katherine Town Council to work together to find solutions.
It is clear that money is not the issue! If it was, the millions of dollars delivered to organisations right across the Northern Territory would have solved the issues years ago.
There needs to be a whole of Government audit across all service areas and work out what is working and what is not. Pivot where we need to.
This is a deep seated issue and one that must have Elders, health professionals, Territory Housing, Territory Families all working hard together, not in silos for better outcomes for some of our most marginalised people.
We know locking people up is not the answer but what the community expects are consequences to fit the crime.
John from Jawoyn tells me that four vehicles they had stolen, the perpetrators spent only four days in jail for writing off four vehicles. This does not meet community expectation.
