Inspirational women to be celebrated in new Godinymayin Women's Day exhibition

February 17 2023 - 8:00am
Godinymayin is looking for inspiring women to take part in a Women's Day photography exhibition.

With International Women's Day fast approaching, the team at Katherine's Godinymayin arts centre is working on a new photographic portrait project.

