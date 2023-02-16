With International Women's Day fast approaching, the team at Katherine's Godinymayin arts centre is working on a new photographic portrait project.
To be launched in early March - in time for the 2023 International Women's Day on March 8 - the exhibition, called Big and Deep Rivers: Inspiring Women of Katherine, is gearing up to showcase a variety of inspiring leaders from across the region.
Thanks to a grant from the Northern Territory Government, new photographs of female leaders, business owners, tradespeople, and community activists will be created at the Centre.
"We are shooting during the month of February and then editing, printing, and framing the portraits, adding short stories about each subject, and installing them in the K Space gallery as our International Women's Day exhibition from March 8," Godinymayin's project leader Tilly Stanier said.
"Each new portrait will be a celebration of the strong and inspiring women we have in Katherine and our extended region."
Godinymayin is now calling for women who are available to sit for a short photography session and share a little about their life, work and leadership. Each subject will be given her own portrait to keep as part of the project.
The March 2023 exhibition at Godinymayin will feature up to 20 photographs, and the project will continue on throughout the year, with regular new portraits added.
"This community documentary project might also serve as a time capsule - an archival representation of the inspiring people living and working in our time," Ms Stanier said.
"We want it to be a visual history revealing the unique stories of present-day Katherine - accessible to future generations."
As a companion to Big and Deep Rivers, Godinymayin has partnered with the Katherine Times to present Tributaries - a selection of portraits and stories originally featured in the newspaper's Community Hero series between 2012 and 2014.
That project included and celebrated Katherine women such as Kate Bishop, the late Tessa Pollack, Jenny Duggan and Christine Sutherland.
These photographs and profiles will be on show in Godinymayin's Laneway Gallery as a companion exhibition for International Women's Day.
"We are so grateful to everyone who takes part in this project, and shares part of their inspiring identity for Big and Deep Rivers. And we welcome new participants and portrait subjects," Ms Stanier said.
To get involved in the project, contact Ms Stanier by email to projects@gyracc.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.