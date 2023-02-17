Katherine Times
New buffalo handler delivers safety breakthrough

February 17 2023 - 4:00pm
The successful trial of a newly designed buffalo handler is set to help remote contract mustering teams and indigenous land managers undertake ear-tag and horn-tipping procedures on freshly caught free range wild animals with greater safety and efficiency.

