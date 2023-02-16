Caught on camera: Alleged teen crim chased, arrest by police dog squad

A 13-year-old alleged criminal has been arrested in the Northern Territory, with body-worn dog handler cameras capturing the moment of the arrest.
Northern Territory Police said the teen has since been charged over a string of alleged property offences committed since the start of the year.
In January, the teenager allegedly broke into a Darwin home, stealing two sets of car keys and one of the vehicles at the residence.
The car was located the next day abandoned, with one set of keys still missing.
Police allege in February, a month after the first break-in, the 13-year-old returned to the same home and stole a second vehicle using the keys that were allegedly taken in January.
On February 13, the youth was identified through CCTV footage, and police said he was allegedly trespassing at several locations with a group of co-offenders in the Darwin suburb of Bayview.
On Valentine's Day, Strike Force Trident members executed a search warrant at a home in the suburb of Millner, where the keys to the second stolen vehicle were found, as well as a second set of keys.
The alleged offender was not at home at the time, triggering a coordinated arrest plan response between Strike Force Trident members and the Dog Operations Unit.
On February 15, after a short foot chase, the teen was arrested in an alleyway near his home and taken to Palmerston Watch House where he was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, four counts of trespass, attempted unlawful entry, damage to property and the unlawful possession of property.
Senior Sergeant Michael Lunney said the coordinated response between Strike Force Trident and the Dog Operations Unit led to "a great outcome".
