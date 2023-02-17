Opinion: 'Unfair' Voice is dividing Australia

Australia is all about a fair go, but there's nothing "fair" about Albo's plan to rewrite your Constitution to bolt on a Voice.
There's nothing "modest" about this massive constitutional change.
This is not just a "small gesture of kindness" to Indigenous Australians.
It's not a simply symbolic gesture. It's not harmless. It's not just a "nice vibe".
The Voice is dangerous, the Voice is divisive, and the Voice will have a huge cost.
The Voice is unfair.
That's the reality. That's why I'm voting no.
And it's why I'm proud to lead the campaign for a Fair Australia.
A campaign that says "no" to the dangerous and divisive Voice, and "yes" to an Australia that treats everyone equally, with no special rights for anyone.
The Fair Australia campaign is bringing together Aussies like you who don't want to see us separated by race.
You and I are proud Australians who understand we have work to do to improve the lives of all Australians, and know that the best way to do that is together.
We can see that the Voice means - and already is - dividing us.
It means pitting Australians against each other.
It means elevating one race of people and giving them a separate body with powers over the rest of us.
That's not unifying, it's the very definition of dividing.
Australians aren't going to achieve the best outcomes for anyone with a constitutional change that undermines democracy by holding one group as separate from the others.
The Voice does nothing to help vulnerable Australians, instead starting the country on a pathway to treaties and splintered sovereignty.
It's a dangerous road to take, and once you're on, there's no turnoff.
A constitutional change is forever.
The Voice does nothing to address the real problems. It offers no real solutions, just an expensive sub-parliament of activists and politicians claiming to speak for an entire race.
It's wrong and it's unfair.
That's why 80,000 Australians have already pledged to vote "no" to a Voice to Parliament, and you can too.
There's a lot we can do to implement real solutions to the real problems, but a divisive, dangerous and costly Voice is not the way.
Only in a Fair Australia that's "one and free" will we achieve meaningful change.
