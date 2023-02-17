Earthquake rocks NT

An earthquake in the Banda Sea near Indonesia has rocked the Top End of the Northern Territory.
At around 7.30pm on February 17, the quake recorded 6.1 on the Richter scale when it hit in the Tanimbar Islands Region in Indonesia in 10km depths.
The earthquake was felt as far south as Mataranka and rattled pictures frames on walls.
It's the second Indonesian tremor felt across the Top End of the Northern Territory this year alone.
The powerful 7.6-magnitude quake struck in the Banda Sea near the Tanimbar Islands, east of Timor-Leste, leaving Territorians running from apartment buildings in fear for their lives.
