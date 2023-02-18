Teen charged after alleged assault, going armed in public

Northern Territory Police are calling for witnesses in relation to an alleged incident involving the use of a weapon in Katherine on Thursday, February 16.
Police said at 12:20am, Katherine General Duties officers responded to a report of an "edged weapon being discharged" on Morey Road.
No one was injured.
A 16-year-old was arrested and conveyed to the Katherine Watch House where he was later charged with recklessly endangering serious harm, aggravated assault and going armed in public.
Acting Superintendent Warren Scott said police were aware that video footage of the incident existed and it is believed that footage is being shared amongst people known to those involved.
"Those present are encouraged to make themselves known to police," A/Supt Scott said.
"Police are urging anyone with information or who are in possession of the footage to report this to police by calling 131 444.
"You can also make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00."
Please quote reference number 10262828.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.