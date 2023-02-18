Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Teen charged after assault, going armed in public

Updated February 19 2023 - 8:12am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teen charged after alleged assault, going armed in public

Northern Territory Police are calling for witnesses in relation to an alleged incident involving the use of a weapon in Katherine on Thursday, February 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.