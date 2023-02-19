NT SES trains for flood emergency

With the wet season still in full swing, Northern Territory Emergency Services members from Katherine, Darwin and Palmerston have taken to the Katherine River for essential flood boat training.
As part of the small engines course, four new trainees and members who needed a requalification battled the river's waters at Nitmiluk Gorge.
Operations Officer Dave Travers said the trainees learned all skills required to handle Katherine's four flood boats safely.
"Anything from the fundamentals such as launching and recovering the boat safely, is covered," he said. "We also go through the procedures of how to safely retrieve a person from the water."
Mr Travers only knows too well of the importance of flood rescue skills.
In December 2011 he and fellow NT SES member Neil Henley rushed to the Edith River Bridge, where they launched a flood boat to come to the rescue of two people clinging to tree branches after getting caught in floodwaters.
Their car had been fully submerged.
After saving the couple, Mr Henley and Mr Travers launched the boat again as a second vehicle had entered the raging water on the other side of the river. But due to dangerous conditions, they were forced to return to the launching area.
The pair then came to the rescue of train drivers whose train had been partially washed off the flooded Edith River Bridge.
In 2017, Mr Travers and Mr Henley were commended by the Governor General for their acts of bravery.
